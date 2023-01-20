Farmers’ victory: BJP

January 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday described the decision of the government to withdraw the masterplan for Kamareddy and Jagitial municipalities as the “victory of farmers” and called upon people to display the same spirit till the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is defeated in the next elections.

The BJP president said he had personally participated in the agitation seeking withdrawal of the Kamareddy municipal master plan. “I, along with several BJP leaders, bore the brunt of the police brutalities and faced lathi-charge. The police foisted several non-bailable cases against us and subjected us to severe repression, but we did not yield,” he said, in a press release.