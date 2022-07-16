Farmers use PSB system to reduce input cost, enrich soil fertility

Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria better than Diammonium Phosphate

Farmers of Ibrahimpur village at Narayanaraopet mandal in Siddipet district are able to reduce input cost for paddy cultivation by approximately ₹400 per acre by using PSB bio-fertilizer in dip mode.

The fertilizer was first experimented in about 150 acres following which, farmers came forward to use it as per the instructions of the local Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO).

According to the AEO, T. Nagarjuna, farmers used Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) before tilling their land. However, only 40% of the DAP used by farmers reached crops. The rest settled in the soil and took 40 to 50 days to become soluble. This prevented zinc from reaching the plant in the long run.

Even soil tests conducted by officials in labs showed large quantities of phosphorus in the soil.

To arrest this problem, the Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria (PSB) system is being adopted by farmers at Ibrahimpur. This could not only control the issue of zinc but was useful for crop growth.

“PSBs are the main contributors of crop nutrition and can play a pivotal role in making soluble phosphorus available to plants. The soil sample test result shows an excess amount of phosphorus in soil. This not only affects the soil but also the uptake of other nutrients like zinc. This nutrient deficiency affects the plant’s growth and yield. Hence, it’s high time to use PSB and bring the unavailable forms of phosphate to the available plant,” Mr. Nagarjuna told The Hindu.

Stating that farmers of Ibrahimpur came forward to use PSB bacteria as substitute for DAP (phosphate) fertilizer and reduce 10-15 kg of phosphate fertilizer use per acre, he said.

PSB can be used for all crops, including paddy, millets, oilseeds, pulses and vegetables. The methods recommended included seedling dipping, seed treatment and soil application. This method can be applied across the State, he added.