Farmers urged to support BJP

Ryots pour out their woes to former CM of Maharashtra Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis along with State president of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former minister A. Chandrasekhar and others interacted with a group of farmers at Shivareddypet in Vikarabad district on Saturday, as part of Mr. Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on its eighth day.

A. Narsimha Reddy, a farmer of Attelli village, explained about their sufferings even in getting a copy of ‘pahani’ (land rights) since the introduction of Dharani portal. There were 250 farmers in the villages and they had been making rounds to the office of Revenue Department and District Collector, but in vain. Vijay Kumar, a farmer of Bantwaram village, complained to the BJP leaders that a woman farmer Padmamma died of coronavirus but her family did not get the Rythu Bima benefit so far.

Farmers Manik Reddy, Srisailam, Dasharath Reddy and a few others too poured their woes related to Dharani portal and lack of guidance from the officials of Agriculture and Horticulture departments in raising crops.

Speaking to farmers, Mr. Sanjay said the promises of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao such as double bedroom houses, loan waiver and others remained unfulfilled. He alleged that the TRS government had stopped all subsidies to farmers in the name of giving investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme. Subsidy on micro irrigation implements was also stopped.

Stating that the Mr. Sanjay’s padayatra would bring a change in the perception of people in Telangana, former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis sought to know whether Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had ever interacted with farmers as Mr. Sanjay was doing now.

He asked the farming community to support the Praja Sangrama Yatra and the BJP so that a farmer/peasant/people-friendly government was installed in Telangana in 2023 to end all problems of people.