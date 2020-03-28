Farmers urged not to panic

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has assured the farmers that the State government would buy all their produce and asked them not to get panicky.

He said due to lockdown to fight coronavirus pandemic the agricultural markets were closed down. Now the procurement centres would be opened in respective villages and farmers should make use of them without any worry. The payment would be made then and there through cheque. The farmers could also sell their produce to private traders as well who were warned by the State government to pay minimum support price.

Mr. Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod spoke to the zilla parishads chairpersons and MLAs of erstwhile Warangal district and asked them to coordinate the efforts to procure agriculture produce and also in fight against the coronavirus.

The ministers also spoke to the district officials and urged them to ensure uninterrupted supply of groceries, vegetables, milk and other essential commodities to the people.

They appealed to people to stay put at home to avoid spread of the virus. The people should also supplement the efforts of the State government. They should strictly follow the instructions of government and officials in respective localities.