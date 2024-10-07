GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers to receive assistance under Rythu Bharosa after completion of crop loan waiver: Telangana Agri Minister

Crop loans of 20 lakh farmers are yet to waived off

Updated - October 07, 2024 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at the Prajavani programme held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Minister of Agriculture, Tummala Nageswara Rao, reiterated Telangana government’s commitment to complete the Crop Loan Waiver Scheme, ensuring that every eligible farmer will benefit.

Speaking at the ‘Prajavani’ programme at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, the Minister emphasised that while loans of 22 lakh farmers have already been waived, the loans of 20 lakh farmers are yet to waived off. He assured that the government remains dedicated to fulfilling its promise to waive loans of up to ₹2 lakh per farmer. He also mentioned that Rythu Bharosa assistance would be provided to farmers after the crop loan waiver is completed.

The Minister was at Gandhi Bhavan as part of the party’s programme to connect the Ministers and senior leaders with the party cadre and the common public. The programme is initiated by B. Mahesh Kumar Goud after he assumed office as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief.

Accusing Opposition parties of unnecessary criticism, the Minister noted that the loan waiver process was ongoing and that the government’s actions would soon benefit all farmers. “While one party is suffering because it lost power, the other is trying to ascend to power,” the minister said, suggesting that Opposition parties were more focused on regaining political ground than addressing farmers’ concerns.

He also criticised the Central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for failing to recognise Telangana’s efforts in implementing an ₹18,000 crore loan waiver. Mr. Rao questioned whether similar measures were being implemented in BJP-ruled States.

At the ‘Prajavani’ programme, Mr. Rao received 95 petitions from the public on various issues, including land disputes, employment, pensions and housing under the Indiramma scheme. Several problems were addressed immediately through direct communication with district collectors and the minister assured the public that the government is committed to resolving their concerns.

At the event, which saw participation from both Congress workers and the general public, he highlighted ongoing welfare initiatives and assured that once the loan waiver scheme is completed, the government would move forward with additional support for farmers, including the release of funds under Rythu Bharosa. TPCC vice-president M.R.G. Vinod Reddy and others were present.

Published - October 07, 2024 06:17 pm IST

