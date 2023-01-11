ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers to hold protest against master plan at Kamareddy today

January 11, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Government can use uncultivable lands instead of acquiring their lands in which they cultivate two crops a year, they say

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to bring pressure on the government to change the master plan that would uproot them from farming, the farmers of eight villages near Kamareddy town have decided to hold a protest in front of the municipal office on Wednesday. They have applied for permission from Police department.

Farmers of Lingapur, Ilchipur, Adloor, Tekriyal, Adloor Yellareddy, Devunipally and Rajampet are in agitation path for the past one month or so demanding that the government change the master plan. They claim that the government can use the uncultivable lands instead of acquiring their lands, in which they are cultivating two crops a year.

“Wednesday is the last day for taking objections on master plan from the public, including farmers. We have already submitted memorandum to Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi in addition to all the 49 councillors requesting them to change the master plan. Already six councillors belonging to BJP have extended support to our demand. We hope that the others would also come to our rescue,” A. Vithal, convenor, JAC, an umbrella of various organisations fighting on behalf of farmers, told The Hindu. He was quick to add that master plan is required for development including establishment of industries but their only request is to use lands already under the control of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US