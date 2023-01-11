Farmers to hold protest against master plan at Kamareddy today

January 11, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a move to bring pressure on the government to change the master plan that would uproot them from farming, the farmers of eight villages near Kamareddy town have decided to hold a protest in front of the municipal office on Wednesday. They have applied for permission from Police department.

Farmers of Lingapur, Ilchipur, Adloor, Tekriyal, Adloor Yellareddy, Devunipally and Rajampet are in agitation path for the past one month or so demanding that the government change the master plan. They claim that the government can use the uncultivable lands instead of acquiring their lands, in which they are cultivating two crops a year.

“Wednesday is the last day for taking objections on master plan from the public, including farmers. We have already submitted memorandum to Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi in addition to all the 49 councillors requesting them to change the master plan. Already six councillors belonging to BJP have extended support to our demand. We hope that the others would also come to our rescue,” A. Vithal, convenor, JAC, an umbrella of various organisations fighting on behalf of farmers, told The Hindu. He was quick to add that master plan is required for development including establishment of industries but their only request is to use lands already under the control of the government.