Farmers take out padayatra against Regional Ring Road

Farmers from Nagapur and Irigipally villages in Sangareddy mandal petition District Collector

Telangana Jana Samithi chief Prof. Kodandaram along with party leaders and RRR oustees staging a protest in front of Collector office in Sangareddy on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Farmers are always at the receiving end when it comes to ‘development’. They become oustees when it comes to irrigation projects, and this time too they are once again becoming oustees, thanks to the regional ring road (RRR) near the district headquarters.

The RRR, proposed by the State government, and approved by the Centre, is passing through some villages.

Many farmers are going to lose their lands with the RRR and they are requesting the government to realign the design in order to save their lands.

Also, the problem again is the same old one. There is vast difference between open market rate and the government registration rate. While acquiring lands from people, the government offers compensation based on registration rate, where as farmers are demanding higher payment based on open market rate.

“We are the farmers from Nagapur and Irigipally villages in Sangareddy mandal. The RRR is proposed to pass through our lands. The tahsildar has informed us about the land being acquired for laying the RRR. While one acre is being sold for ₹2.6 crore in private dealings, the government rate is only ₹7.5 lakh. We will be at a huge loss if the government offers compensation as per the registration rate. Pay us ₹1.3 crore per acre or offer us some land in the nearby areas so that we can continue our farming activities,” the villagers urged the District Collector in a memorandum submitted on Monday.

Meanwhile, the villagers took out a padayatra from Girmapur to Sangareddy Collectorate, led by Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) district president P. Tulja Reddy.

‘Use land near Peddapur’

Meanwhile, the villagers of Peddapur, Chintalapally, Nagapur, Kulabgur and Kalbagur have also joined them with the same appeal. About 250 families are going to be adversely hit with the RRR, and majority of them are small and marginal farmers. Urging the government to use about 400 acres land available near Peddapur for this purpose, they urged the government to cancel the RRR between Girmapur and Shivampet.

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy recently submitted a memorandum to the district officials in this regard demanding realignment of RRR.