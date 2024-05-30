GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers suffering under Congress rule: BJP

Updated - May 30, 2024 03:09 am IST

Published - May 30, 2024 03:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A farmer showing his unsold paddy at Wyra market yard in Khammam district.

A farmer showing his unsold paddy at Wyra market yard in Khammam district. | Photo Credit: P. Sridhar

BJP Deputy Legislature Party leader and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar demanded the Congress government to present an affidavit to the bankers about its resolve to implement the farm loan waiver from August 15 so that fresh loans can be issued to farmers.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Shankar claimed that the bankers have been refusing to issue fresh loans in view of the pending payments and farmers are in no position to go in for private loans because of the high interest rates being charged.

The BJP leader said farmers need money in their hands at this moment as the new agriculture season is commencing and the department concerned should be alert during this time in ensuring adequate supply of quality seed and other inputs - but unfortunately, this is not happening, he said.

“Farmers across the States are standing in queues along with their family members for seeds supply. Fake seeds are being sold all over with no action being taken against illegal traders and sellers. What has happened to the task force teams or the vigilance teams?,” he questioned.

The MLA accused the government of putting more focus on inviting the Congress leaders in Delhi for the State Formation Day function than looking into the problems being faced by the farmers. “There is total confusion in the administration,” he added.

