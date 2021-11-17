Farmers stage rasta roko

Aggrieved farmers, affected by unseasonal rains over the past few days, staged a road blockade in Yellareddypet town on Kamareddy main road on Wednesday demanding purchase of their soaked paddy and ramping up paddy procurement in the current Kharif marketing season.

Several paddy farmers from different parts of the mandal squatted on the main road in the mandal headquarters town to draw the attention of the district authorities to their “ordeals”, compounded by unseasonal rains.

The agitated farmers deplored that a large quantity of harvested paddy kept outside the procurement centres for weighing got drenched in the showers on Monday night.

They wanted the authorities to make arrangements for prompt purchase of their soaked paddy and avoid huge losses to them due to nature’s fury.

The police and revenue officials of the mandal reached the spot and held consultations with the agitated farmers to persuade them.

The officials advised the farmers to dry the soaked paddy to facilitate prompt procurement, sources added.

The aggrieved farmers called off the stir following an assurance given by the mandal level officials to bring the matter to the notice of the higher authorities for immediate attention.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a call centre with the phone numbers 6303928692 and 9398684240 at the Collectorate to receive complaints, if any, related to paddy procurement and ensure better coordination between the government departments and agencies concerned for speedy procurement of paddy in the present marketing season.

According to sources, about 52,000 metric tonnes of paddy worth a little over Rs 101 crore was procured from nearly 7,987 farmers in the district so far.