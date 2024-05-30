GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers stage rasta roko in Adilabad protesting against ‘black marketing’ of a popular brand of cotton seed

The protesters alleged that some errant seed dealers were trying to make a quick buck by creating artificial scarcity of seeds

Published - May 30, 2024 10:15 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Irked over an alleged attempt by a wholesale trader of Adilabad to transport 160 bags of cotton seed to another shop, a group of farmers held a rasta roko in the district headquarters town on Thursday in protest against what they termed as ‘black marketing’ of cotton seed.

The irate farmers stopped the vehicle carrying a consignment of cotton seed at Kisan Chowk and squatted on the main road demanding urgent action to curb ‘black marketing’ of cotton seed of a popular brand.

The protesters alleged that some errant seed dealers were trying to make a quick buck by creating artificial scarcity of seeds and diverting cotton seed of a specified brand which is in huge demand due to its short supply in Adilabad district.

The wholesale trader contended that the consignment of cotton seed was being dispatched to a retail shop with an e-way bill.

The protesters called off the stir following an assurance by the police and the Agriculture department officials to inquire into the matter.

