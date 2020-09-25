Farmers stage protest against Farm Bills

Tractor rally taken out in Khammam

The nationwide farmers protest against passage of three Bills in Parliament spilled onto the streets of Hyderabad on Friday. Dozens of farmers and farm activists staged a noisy protest near Aayakar Bhavan against the Central government’s moves to dismantle the farm produce market in the country. “How will the small farmer who owns 2 acres of land find a buyer for his produce without a market? Without middlemen big traders will team up and then they will dictate low prices for farmers and high prices for consumers,” said Chada Venkat Reddy State secretary of Communist Party of India.

The protest organised under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) saw activists flying flags of myriad hues but chanting one slogan against the three Bills.

“Politicians and businessmen are the only people who will benefit from these three laws. Today’s protest is just a sample. All thinking people and farmers are with us. We will see to it that the Bill is scrapped,” said social activist Krishna Kumari addressing the gathered protesters.

Sarampally Mallareddy, farmer union leader from All India Kisan Sabha and member of CPI (M) State Committee said: “The farmers understand that with these three Bills, the Central government is washing its hands from providing guarantee of Minimum Support Price — which is what the farmers have been demanding.”

In Khammam, the farmers’ organisations owing allegiance to the AIKSCC took out a huge tractor rally here on Friday. Scores of farmers from various parts of the district took part in the tractor march.

A cavalcade of tractors passed through the main streets of the town as part of the protest march that culminated in a meeting at Sri Sri Circle on the outskirts of the town later in the day.

(With inputs from from our Special Correspondent in Khammam)