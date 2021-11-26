Farmers stage massive protest against slow pace of paddy procurement

JAGTIAL

26 November 2021 21:43 IST

Ryots complained of official apathy

Distraught over the alleged tardy pace of purchase of paddy at various designated procurement centres in the district, scores of farmers took to the streets in Jagtial town on Friday vociferously demanding urgent steps to ramp up the paddy procurement drive to mitigate their woes.

A large number of farmers from various mandals took out a rally from the old bus stand to the Collectorate under the aegis of the Rythu Ikya Vedika to highlight the difficulties being faced by them in disposing of the paddy produce in the current marketing season.

Mild tension prevailed in front of the Collectorate when a section of the agitated farmers tried to enter into the Collectorate amid sloganeering. The angry farmers raised slogans against the alleged official apathy towards their woes, aggravated by the recent spell of unseasonal rains.

Commotion broke out in front of the main entrance of the Collectorate when an aggrieved farmer allegedly attempted to douse himself with petrol. The police immediately swung into action and thwarted his attempt.

The agitated farmers relented following the intervention of the officials concerned, who reportedly assured to redress their grievances.