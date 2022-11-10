Farmers stage dharna, urge govt. to hasten paddy procurement process

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 22:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the government to procure paddy at a fast pace, farmers at Rangampet in Kulcharam Mandal of Medak district staged a dharna and rasta roko on the main road, leading to a traffic jam for some time on Wednesday. Police officials intervened and promised to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned.

According to sources, there has been a lot of delay at the paddy procurement centre for the past three to four days. Despite repeated appeals, there was no improvement, and farmers were forced to stay at the centre round the clock. They also alleged that the vehicles filled with paddy stock have been kept waiting at rice mills, not returning at the expected time, slowing down the process.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vexed with the situation, farmers staged dharna and rasta roko demanding that the number of lorries and hamalis at mills and procurement centres be increased. Farmers withdrew their agitation after police promised to address the issue with the help of revenue officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app