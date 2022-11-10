Farmers stage dharna, urge govt. to hasten paddy procurement process

The Hindu Bureau November 10, 2022 03:10 IST

Urging the government to procure paddy at a fast pace, farmers at Rangampet in Kulcharam Mandal of Medak district staged a dharna and rasta roko on the main road, leading to a traffic jam for some time on Wednesday. Police officials intervened and promised to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned.

According to sources, there has been a lot of delay at the paddy procurement centre for the past three to four days. Despite repeated appeals, there was no improvement, and farmers were forced to stay at the centre round the clock. They also alleged that the vehicles filled with paddy stock have been kept waiting at rice mills, not returning at the expected time, slowing down the process.

Vexed with the situation, farmers staged dharna and rasta roko demanding that the number of lorries and hamalis at mills and procurement centres be increased. Farmers withdrew their agitation after police promised to address the issue with the help of revenue officials.