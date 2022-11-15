Farmers stage dharna at tahsildar office, 35 arrested

November 15, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Tension prevailed at Jinnaram mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district on Tuesday when farmers staged a dharna at the tahsildar’s office.

According to sources, the government has decided to allot 36 acres in survey number 1 of the mandal headquarters out of a total 157 acres. In the same area, some land was allotted to farmers, who have accused the officials for not marking the boundaries for them. They told the officials that they would have no objection if the lands were allotted to industries after marking boundaries.

About 100 farmers descended on the tahsildar’s office and staged a dharna demanding that officials conduct the survey and show the boundaries as they have been cultivating the lands for so many years.

Police arrested about 35 farmers and shifted them to police station when they tried to prevent the survey. They said farmers have to settle the issue with revenue officials and that they were performing their duty of preventing a law and order situation.