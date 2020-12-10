Farmers protest at meeting for land acquisition for highway

Protests by some aggrieved farmers from Chintakani mandal marred the award enquiry meeting conducted by the Revenue officials in connection with the land acquisition for the proposed Khammam-Devarapalli four-lane Greenfield highway here on Thursday.
Several agitated farmers from Kodumuru and Basavapuram Revenue villages expressed their anguish over the alleged attempts to acquire their fertile lands for the Greenfield highway project. A section of them wanted the authorities to exempt their agricultural lands from the land acquisition process to safeguard their livelihoods, sources said.
Some others demanded that the authorities sanction adequate compensation on a par with the compensation disbursed to the land oustees of the proposed new Collectorate building near the town and the recently inaugurated ROB at Dhamsalapuram.
Some representatives from the two villages insisted that the authorities sanction farm lands at nearby alternative places and jobs to the SC and ST farmers.
Several local body elected representatives urged the authorities to implement the assurances earlier made to the farmers during a survey held in Chintakani mandal in July this year.
They called upon the authorities to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issues raised by the aggrieved farmers.
