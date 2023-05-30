HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers protest against ‘slow pace’ of paddy procurement, demand purchase of entire rain-soaked paddy

A group of farmers dumped their paddy bags on the highway at Ghanapuram to press for speedy procurement of their paddy produce to mitigate the losses due to unseasonal rains.

May 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated May 31, 2023 10:04 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Women farmers dry paddy under the Sun in their fields after the harvest got wet in the recent heavy rains in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Women farmers dry paddy under the Sun in their fields after the harvest got wet in the recent heavy rains in the outskirts of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hours after a sudden spell of unseasonal rain lashed parts of the old undivided Warangal and Karimnagar districts in the early hours of Tuesday, irate farmers staged sit-in protests in Manthani of Peddapalli district and Ghanapuram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district demanding immediate procurement of the rain-soaked paddy to alleviate their woes.

A group of farmers dumped their paddy bags on the highway at Ghanapuram to press for speedy procurement of their paddy produce to mitigate the losses due to unseasonal rains.

One of them set ablaze a small heap of paddy in a symbolic protest against alleged exploitation by middlemen in connivance with errant rice millers.

Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers, Bhupalpally constituency Congress party in-charge Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and a host of other leaders squatted on the highway along with the protesters for some time.

In Manthani, agitated farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Agricultural Market Committee in protest against alleged slow pace of paddy procurement at the designated paddy purchase centre.

They alleged that the delay in paddy procurement was subjecting them to untold hardships with unseasonal rains aggravating their woes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.