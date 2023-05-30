Farmers protest against delay in procurement

May 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Accusing that the authorities have been failing to procure paddy in time at centres thereby creating problems, farmers at several places in the district held protest and rasta roko. They expressed their apprehensions over the fast approaching rainy season and the fate of paddy yet to be procured.

Farmers at Andol and at Gummadidala toll plaza at Annaram in Jinnaram mandal held protests and rasta roko on main rods stalling the traffic for some time. They alleged that for days together they were being forced to stay at procurement centres unable to return home as procurement was being delayed.

Farmers said that they had been waiting for more than one week for procurement of paddy and five lorries of produce was laying at the IKP Centres and officials were not making arrangements to lift the stock. “When will the old stock be lifted and our produce procured? What will be our fate if there are sudden rains drenching our produce?” the farmers asked and raised slogans against the government.

Despite assurance by the government that till last grain would be purchased, the farmers said that large quantities of paddy was still at procurement centres. They said a large number of farmers would be on roads if the government failed to procure before commencement of rains.