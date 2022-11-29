Farmers prevent officials from conducting land survey for RRR, arrested

November 29, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers were arrested at Peddapur in Sangareddy district on Tuesday when they tried to prevent officials from conducting a survey for acquiring land required for the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

As the officials reached the Peddapur - Girmapur border at Sadashivapet mandal to conduct the survey, a large number of farmers gathered raising slogans against the government and stating that they would not surrender their land for RRR.

Some of them demanded a higher compensation than what the government was offering, while some sought land for land instead of compensation.

The agitating farmers were shifted to Budhera police station by Kondaur Circle Inspector Santosh Kumar.

