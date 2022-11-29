  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action

Farmers prevent officials from conducting land survey for RRR, arrested

November 29, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers were arrested at Peddapur in Sangareddy district on Tuesday when they tried to prevent officials from conducting a survey for acquiring land required for the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

As the officials reached the Peddapur - Girmapur border at Sadashivapet mandal to conduct the survey, a large number of farmers gathered raising slogans against the government and stating that they would not surrender their land for RRR.

Some of them demanded a higher compensation than what the government was offering, while some sought land for land instead of compensation.

The agitating farmers were shifted to Budhera police station by Kondaur Circle Inspector Santosh Kumar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.