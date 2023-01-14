Farmers pin hopes on high price for turmeric

January 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the absence of guaranteed minimum support price for turmeric either from Central or State governments, the marketing officials of Nizamabad, which is the hub for the crop, have initiated negotiations with traders and farmers’ organisations to ensure remunerative price for the produce ahead of purchases to commence in a big way by month end.

Turmeric prices are a big political issue in Nizamabad district where the crop is grown over 52,000 acres. The local market yard also gets produce from Jagtial, Nirmal, Warangal and a few other turmeric growing areas.

The turmeric cultivated in Nizamabad is in demand not only at the national level but overseas. Right now, the market yard received 400 to 500 quintals of old crop from Maharashtra fetching farmers price in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 a quintal.

A senior official at the yard said the new crop sown in June was in the process of being dug out and put to heating in drums before the produce was dried up and transported to market yard.

In this background, the farmers are pinning high hopes on good prices for long duration crop. The marketing officials are gearing up to hold meetings with farmers in villages to shift only dried turmeric free of moisture to reap benefit of trade. The farmers suffered financially last year as they moved wet turmeric, he added.