Farmers panic amid reports of urea shortage

Farmers who have transplanted paddy are panicking in the wake of reports of shortage of urea which is essential for the crop right from sowing. Those who are approaching primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and authorised dealers are getting back home disappointed as they are being told that there is “no stock”.

Contrary to the reports, the agriculture authorities and sources in national agricultural cooperative societies said that there is no shortage of urea or other fertilizer. However, farmers complain that like in kharif, in the current yasangi (rabi) too they are facing the problem for urea with insufficient supply. They also complain that the private dealers who hoarded the fertilizer are demanding at least ₹20 to ₹40 more per each bag which officially costs ₹280.

According to Deputy Director, Agriculture, Mohammed Wajid Hussain, there is absolutely no shortage of urea in the district. As per the schedule, 37,166 metric tones should have come by December 31, and of which 31,000 MTs arrived and was distributed through PACS and authorised dealers. Another 13,000 MTs is kept at Markfed for any time distribution.

In next couple of days, three rakes each containing 2,500 MTs are coming, he said.

The action plan of the department expected that the paddy would be planted in about 2.5 lakh acres in the yasangi and proposed for an estimated 71,000 MTs of urea would be required. Given the buffer stocks and expected arrivals the situation can easily be dealt with. “We will take action against the dealers if complaints come on specific dealers and societies indulging in hoarding or collecting more money,” said the officer.