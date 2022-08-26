Farmers of other states given a peek into Haritha Haram

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 26, 2022 20:39 IST

Farmers’ organisations from various states, who were on a tour of the State to learn about irrigation projects and implementation of various schemes, visited the locations of Haritha Haram implementation, on Friday.

They were taken on a tour to observe the avenue plantation along Rajiv Rahadari, greenery on the ORR, and rejuvenation of degraded forest areas in Mulugu, Singayapalli, and Komatibanda divisions of Siddipet district.

Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Bhoopal Reddy, and PCCF & HOFF R.M.Dobriyal accompanied the team to the Singayapalli and explained the development of greenery through a photo presentation. Mr.Bhoopal Reddy said such rejuvenation efforts were on in all the districts, and apprised them of the urban forest parks being developed in urban peripheries.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and other states appreciated the Haritha Haram results and invited the forest department officials to their states to explain the scheme, a note from the Forest department informed.

