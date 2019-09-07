Telangana farmers not agitated about urea supply, says official

Barring in Darpally mandal headquarters there was no protest or long lines of farmers anywhere in the district for urea on Saturday.

However, in Darpally farmers under the banner of the mandal Congress Committee staged dharna for a few minutes demanding the immediate supply of required quantity of urea to all farmers.

On the other hand, the authorities of Agriculture Department made all arrangements for the speedy distribution of fertilizer from primary agriculture cooperative societies to farmers. The fertilizer arrived in rakes at the railway station on Friday here was shifted in trucks to the respective PACS.

Farmers aware

According to District Agriculture Officer M. Govind since farmers were informed beforehand that urea would not be available on Saturday they did not make lines before PACS or distribution points.

“On Sunday we will receive 2,500 MTs of fertilizer and on Monday and Tuesday 2,000 MTs each would come. With that the problem would come to an end as it would meet the total requirement for the season,”

In next two days the Central fertilizer supply agencies such as Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative (IFFCO) Limited and Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) Limited will send the fertilizer.

Total requirement

“In all, we may need 5,200 MTs and that can be met with the arrival of two rakes. Farmers will not get panicky if they are aware of the fact that fertilizer is available in godowns here. They panicked as they anticipated a shortage,” he said.

Kamareddy DAO Nagendraiah said that the district needs a total of 50,846 MTs of urea but so far 33,130 MTs was supplied. The balance could be met with in next two three weeks. Another 3,000 MTs would come on Wednesday, and hence the situation will ease for time being. The situation would not be as serious as it was in the previous week, he added.