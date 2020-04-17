Farmers losing extra to ‘wastage’

The paddy farmers who are struggling to transport the harvested crop to the procurement centres due to the labour shortage following COVID-19 lockdown have to face an additional burden of underweighment by 4 to 6 kgs per quintal of paddy at both the IKP centres and also the millers in various parts of the district.

On an average, the procurement centres, including IKP, PACS and the millers, were deducting at least four to six kgs of paddy per quintal against the actual weight on the grounds of wastage, gunny bag weight and labour charges. For instance, against the weight of 64 kgs in a paddy bag, the millers and procurement centres were billing for only for 62 kgs and reducing two kgs as wastage which totals to four to six kgs per quintal.

The farmers were losing at least ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 5,000 per acre of yield. While the gunny bag weighs only 600 grams, the millers and procurement centre consider its weight as one kg and above and deduct in the total weight. Incidentally, paddy is harvested using harvesters and the blower machine ensures there is no chaff and other wastage. The MSP for paddy is ₹ 1850 per quintal for A grade and ₹ 1830 for B grade variety.

Rythu Ikya Vedika district president M. Venkat Reddy said that the farmers were forced to spend extra for pesticides against the rice blast disease this rabi season. At a time when they were expecting a good rate for their produce, the procurement centres, in collusion with the traders, were betraying the farmers by underweighment, he complained. The deduction of weight by 4 to 6 kgs is since last three years, he added.

Several farmers who have bought their crop to the procurement centres were facing delays due to non-availability of labour, he said and feared that the possible hailstorms and rains during the period may damage the harvest.