Farmers loans upto ₹99,000 will be waived off from Monday: Harish Rao

August 12, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao announced that farmers loans up to ₹99,000 will be waived off from Monday, further, loans above ₹1 lakh will be waived off in the next 15 days.

Participating in various programmes, including cheque distribution for BC Bandhu beneficiaries held at Sangareddy on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that with that they would be fulfilling the election promise of waiving the farm loans.

“The Government will extend ₹10,000 per acre to those lost crops during recent rains. We will be working for the welfare farmers. Bless us again to serve the farmers,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding people have to face serious problems in power supply and other issues if Congress to power in the State.