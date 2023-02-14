February 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With lack of support price and the delay in starting e-NAM operations even over a month after the commencement of the marketing season, turmeric farmers of Telangana are left to the mercy of traders with their labour’s love being offered hardly ₹5,500 per quintal.

With the increase in all input costs and labour charges, farmers cultivating the spice crop were forced to shell out between ₹80,000 and ₹1.2 lakh per acre from preparatory cultivation to planting to harvesting and the returns are hardly ₹1.5 lakh per acre as the yield, ranging between 25 quintals (2.5 tonnes) and 30 quintals (3 tonnes), has not increased in proportion to the expenditure.

In spite of tall election-time promises made by all hues of the political spectrum, neither the turmeric board nor the minimum support price for the spice crop has become a reality so far. In addition, lack of research on crop varieties with higher curcumin percentage or even higher yield in the existing varieties has also been affecting turmeric farmers’ income.

“Nizamabad Gunj has been getting turmeric stocks for sale for over a month now but e-NAM operations are yet to begin, forcing the farmers to resort to distress sale as most of them are not in a position to hold stocks for long. In collusion with marketing officials, the traders are exploiting farmers at will,” state general secretary of All India Progressive Kisan Sangh (AIPKS) V. Prabhakar said.

The Armoor Rythu Joint Action Committee and AIPKS visited the market yard to examine the turmeric trading on Tuesday. They demanded that the government start e-NAM operations immediately, take action against officials responsible for the delay and fix minimum price for turmeric at ₹15,000 per quintal.

Mr. Prabhakar pointed out that one political leader had even gone to the extent of giving an assurance on realising turmeric board within a month of his election in 2019, but in vain. On Tuesday, the turmeric prices (purchase by traders) ranged from ₹4,445 per quintal to ₹5,628 per quintal for bulb, finger and common varieties in different markets in the State.

“I have been cultivating turmeric on at least 10 acres a year for the last 25-30 years but this year I have reduced it by half due to increasing marketing problems in the absence of MSP and non-availability of better and high-yielding varieties. Instead, I am taking to other plantation crops now”, P. Ramulu, a farmer of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad district, said.