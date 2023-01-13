Farmers’ JAC decides to intensify agitation against master plan

January 13, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - LINGAPUR (KAMAREDDY DISTRICT)

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of farmers met at this tiny village near Kamareddy town on Thursday and decided to intensify their agitation against the proposed master plan, which requires lands from eight villages surrounding the district headquarters.

The JAC has decided to draw rangolis (‘muggulu’) at four important crossroads on the day of Sankranti as part of registering their protest against the proposed master plan. All the women would be coming out to participate in the programme and would not celebrate the festival on that day.

The JAC also demanded that all the councillors of merged villages in Kamareddy Municipality resign before January 20 and extend their support to the farmers.

The Councillors they named were: Gaddameedi Rani (ward 1), Sutari Ravi (2), Aakula Roopa (6), Padige Suguna (9), U. Vanitha (10), K. Srinivas (11), K. Godavari (12), J Shankar Rao (13) and P. Krishnaji Rao.

The JAC would meet at old Rajampet again on January 17 to chalk out its action plan.

“We will be on the road once our lands are taken over by the government. All those councillors got elected to their posts thanks to our votes. We promise to elect them again if they resign now. We will not give in to the pressure being mounted by the government,” said the farmers who addressed the meeting. The JAC leaders called upon the farming community to get united and wage a war till the master plan is cancelled. It was decided to pool money to fight the cases in the court.

ADVERTISEMENT