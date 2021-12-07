Farmers’ interests pawned at Centre: Revanth

‘As predicted, TRS MP s withdrew agitation’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the farmers’ interests were compromised at Centre by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to avoid issuance of notices by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in land dealing involving his son and Minister K. T. Rama Rao. He wondered whether any of the farmers’ issues were addressed and why the TRS members in Parliament stopped their agitation. He called upon people to ‘attack’ TRS leaders with eggs, stones and sticks.

“Like I predicted yesterday, the TRS members have boycotted the winter session of Parliament. This was done as part of an agreement between Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister came back empty- handed from Delhi despite all his huge claims. Let the Chief Minister tell what he achieved from his Delhi tour,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters at New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The ED has issued notices regarding land dealings worth about ₹3,000 crore to some persons close to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. These lands sold to foreign companies in combined Andhra Pradesh for ₹450 crore were brought back for ₹350 crore and handed over to a real estate contractor, who is also owner of a TV channel. This land dealing took place when Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was minister and KT Rama Rao signed these papers. ED has planned to summon Mr Rama Rao but it was postponed in last minute as part of political agreement between TRS and BJP,” alleged Mr. Revanth Reddy.