Farmers injured at Mallannasagar when water gushed

They are from other states to visit reservoir

Special CorrespondentAvadhani R 9502 HYDERABAD
August 26, 2022 21:13 IST

In a shocking incident some farmers were reportedly injured when huge quantity of water was released from Mallannasagar in Toguta mandal in Siddipet district. The incident took place on Friday afternoon and the injured were shifted to a hospital at Hyderabad.

According to sources, Rytu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy arranged a visit for about 75 farmers of various states. They were taken to Mallannasagar by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation buses. There irrigation department Engineer in Chief B. Hari Ram explained to the farmers the Kaleshwaram project and other reservoirs.

They were taken to pump house and, as water was released from the delivery channel, water gushed with heavy force, resulting in injuries to some farmers. Some farmers were recording videos while water was coming from the pump and then all of a sudden there was a huge force.

