Farmers in Telangana protest against rice millers

Published - November 11, 2024 10:56 am IST - Hyderabad

Traffic was disrupted on the Addanki-Narketpally highway as farmers stopped movement of the vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that rice millers were colluding and forcing them to sell paddy at a lesser price than Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers staged a protest in front of the rice mills at Vemulapalli in Nalgonda district. The protest caused traffic disruptions on the Addanki-Narketpally highway as the movement of the vehicles was stopped with farmers sitting on the road demanding that the government intervene. The farmers alleged that rice millers formed a syndicate and forced them to sell paddy at a cheaper price. Rice millers should purchase as per the MSP, they demanded and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to intervene and do justice. The agitating farmers said the Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy should take action against the rice millers deceiving them.

Telangana

