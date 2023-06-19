Farmers in India hit by stringent biosafety laws, say experts at workshop in A.P.

June 19, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former director of National Research Centre for Plant Biotechnology (NRCPB) P. Anand Kumar expressed his deep concern towards the “loss” happening to the Indian farming community because of the stringent biosafety guidelines in the country even when other countries are reaping the benefits.

Participating in the 10-day training workshop titled ‘Current Trends in Plant Biotechnology’, organised by the Agri Biotech Foundation and Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), he presented the economic and environmental benefits of GM crops recorded during 1996-2008 in terms of increased crop yield, fall in pesticide use and reduced CO2 emissions, according to a press release on Monday. The conserved biodiversity ultimately helped lift 17 million small-scale farmers out of poverty, said Mr. Kumar

In India, however, the regulatory framework currently requires two-three year testing regime and no objection certificate from States for biotech crops. He highlighted the need for a more streamlined process to encourage innovation in agricultural biotechnology.

Biotechnology has helped boost cotton production in India over the past decade. Yet, the Centre remains “undecided” on approving genetically engineered commercial cultivation. Animal biotech research and development is still in its infancy, with some progress made in buffalo cloning research, said Rallis India chief technology officer Vairamani Ramnathan. He stressed the potential of biotechnologies to enhance climate resilience in agriculture and to ensure food security and sustainable agriculture in India.

Gene editing has come of age with its potential to address pressing global challenges, such as, food security, climate change, and sustainable agriculture. It also offers many opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation, said director, Sthayika Seeds, K.K. Narayanan. Over 30 experts from various domain fields are attending the workshop, which began on June 15 and will end on June 24,the release added.

GM crops used in other countries include:

Bt-brinjal (Bangladesh); pod borer resistant Bt-cowpea (Nigeria); β-carotene (pro-vitamin A) rice (golden rice) (the U.S.A., Australia and the Philippines); high laurate canola and high-yielding hybrids of canola (the U.S.A.).