Farmers from Kodangal meet KTR seeking help against attempts to snatch their lands

Published - August 09, 2024 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A group of farmers from Kodangal constituency led by former MLA P. Narender Reddy meeting BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday.

A group of farmers from Kodangal constituency led by former MLA P. Narender Reddy meeting BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday.

A group of farmers from three villages in Dudyal mandal in Kodangal Assembly Constituency in Vikarabad district met working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao here on Friday and explained their problem of being pressurised to give up lands for pharma companies in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s constituency.

Representatives of farmers from Hakimpet, Polepalli and Lakkacharla villages in Dudyal mandal said the administration is trying to take about 3,000 acres of farm lands for the pharma companies. Accompanied by former MLA from Kodangal, Patnam Narender Reddy, Mahipal and other farmers, they stated that air and water pollution would become a major problem if the pharma companies are allowed there.

Stating that they are completely against the establishment of pharma companies, the farmers said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s elder brother A. Tirupathi Reddy is threatening them with serious consequences if they refuse to part with the lands, and sought the support of BRS in their fight against setting up pharma companies.

The farmers alleged that the virgin farm lands commanding a huge price in the market are being tried to be snatched from them - undermining the fact that the farmers’ families are purely depending on them for their livelihood. Mr. Rama Rao assured them of extending support in their fight against giving up lands.

