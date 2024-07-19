Farmers come up with suggestions on Rythu Barosa to prevent misuse

Rythu Barosa should be implemented in tune with the spirit of the Land Ceiling Act to exclude landlords and or corporate entities from claiming benefits under the scheme to avoid its misuse to render concrete benefit to the small and marginal farmers, said Shashibushan Kache from Manthani.

This was among an array of suggestions extended by the participants, including farmers, leaders of farmers’ organisations and other stakeholders, at the consultative workshop on Rythu Barosa held in Karimnagar on Friday.

The workshop was conducted by the Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Barosa as part of its ongoing exercise to obtain the views and suggestions of farmers to finalise the modalities for implementation of the scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar and Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who attended the workshop.

Ram Reddy, a farmer from Edulagattapalli village, suggested that the investment support of ₹15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa should be provided to farmers owning land up to 10 acres.

Other participants offered a range of suggestions, including extending the benefit under Rythu Bharosa to only cultivated lands excluding the fallow lands and real estate ventures so as to ensure the investment support to every eligible farmer.

Some other important suggestions included promotion of organic farming and technology-driven initiatives, supply of quality seed and agricultural inputs, government’s intervention to ensure remunerative price for farm produce, among others.