Farmers cautioned against putting up electrical fencing causing deaths

Discom suggests farmers to install solar power fences or use loudspeakers to keep wild animals away

Discom suggests farmers to install solar power fences or use loudspeakers to keep wild animals away

In the wake of recent incidents of a few farmers getting electrocuted after coming into contact with electrical fencing put up by neighbours /other farmers as part of their efforts to protect their standing crops from wild animals, Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL – Northern Discom) has warned booking of criminal cases against such farmers.

The power utility’s decision comes following the incidents of farmers, workers and cattle getting electrocuted with the electrical fencing put up by neighbouring farmers to protect their crops from wild animals. Not only the loss of life but financial loss and their impact on families was severe with the act of wilful negligence by some farmers by putting up the electrical fencing.

Several incidents of electrocution of farmers, farm workers or cattle had taken place in 17 districts which come under the purview of Northern Discom in the recent years. The authorities of the utility also stated that some fishermen were also using electrically-operated fishing rods to catch fish. Such acts would have the risk of even fishermen getting electrocuted.

The authorities said they had also come across incidents of some people illegally using wires with power supply to catch the wild animals. They suggested that farmers have other options such as solar fencing energisers or recording mikes to drive away wild animals. Such solar fencing would not harm either humans or wild animals as they get mild shock even with getting in contact with it.

They warned the farmers against putting up electrical fencing to protecting their crops and in the processing leading to death of human and wild animals. They would register cases under Section 304 (2) of the IPC on getting information information about such illegal acts. Conviction under the provision would be up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The Northern Discom authorities have appealed to people to inform them about electrical fencing put up by farmers on toll free numbers 18004250028 or 1918 for taking action against such farmers.