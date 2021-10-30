Farmers can cultivate paddy, says Medak MP

SIDDIPET

30 October 2021 20:15 IST

Ryots to be encouraged to go for other crops, says Prabhakar Reddy

In a move to control the damage that occurred due to the comments made by Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy on paddy cultivation and his remarks that he would not care even Supreme Court directions, Lok Sabha member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that farmers can cultivate paddy and seed will be available in all seed shops.

Participating in general body meeting of Toguta mandal parishad meeting held on Saturday, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said in the past in paddy from only one season was purchased by both State and Central governments but it is only Telangana government, which was procuring in both the seasons.

The Lok Sabha member said that suggesting farmers to go for alternative crops doesn’t mean they should not go for paddy and it was only to let farmers know about the other remunerative crops.

This was the third statement in favour of paddy cultivation the first two have been from Karimnagar Collector R.V. Karnan and Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao.