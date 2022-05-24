Farmers asking insurance for living: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has found fault with the claims of TRS leaders on Rythu Beema and said farmers were asking for crop insurance and insurance against spurious seeds rather than insurance for dying.

“Governments should assist for better living rather than better packages for dying,” he said at a press conference here adding that TRS leaders claims only show how inhuman they have turned into.

The Sangareddy MLA also advised the TRS leaders to remember that their government was continuing the welfare measures of Congress. It was unfortunate that those who never served people in politics before 2014 and enjoying power in the TRS government now were actually speaking on Congress’s governance.

He reminded that it was Congress that started free power for agriculture and waived ₹1 lakh loans to the farmers. “Chief Minister KCR has promised loan waiver but did not complete it even after three years, and you have the gall to speak on farmers’ welfare,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy said KCR can support farmers in other states but he should not ignore Telangana farmers who have voted for him. “People will question his sincerity as he has not visited a single family of farmers who committed suicide in the last 8 years,” he reminded and said KCR’s lack of sincerity reflects here.