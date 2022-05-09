Farmers are with the Congress: TPCC’s Mallu Ravi

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mallu Ravi . | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

May 09, 2022 19:12 IST

Scheme under implementation in Chhattisgarh, says party leader

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that farmers are happy with Warangal declaration and they are confident that it would be implemented after party coming to power.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Ravi said that the declaration is being implemented in Chhattisgarh and farmers are comfortable there. “It will be a win-win situation for farmers and agriculture labour if NREGS was linked with farming. We have promised to extend Rythu Bima to farm labourers and tenant farmers,” said Mr. Ravi adding that they have also promised to establish turmeric board and opening of sugar factories.

“TRS fearing losing of its base with Warangal declaration by Rahul Gandhi. The AICC leader only announced what Congress promised to do for the benefit of public. Why has TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao stooped so low to criticise Rahul Gandhi who assured farmers. The ruling party here is speaking the language of ruling party at the Centre. People will teach both of them a lesson,” said Mr. Ravi.

Party leaders Nuti Srikanth, Sohel, Ayodhya Reddy, H Venugopal and others were present.