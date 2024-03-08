ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers apprise Harish Rao of frequent motor burnouts due to volate fluctuations

March 08, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - hyderabad

The former Minister interacts with farmers at an agriculture motor repair centre in his constituency

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader T. Harish Rao interacts with the farmers at a motor repair shop in Narayanraopet of Siddipet district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao interacted with farmers at an agriculture pump (motor) repair centre at Narayanraopet in Siddipet district on Friday while on his constituency visit.

According to the former Minister’s office, several farmers at the repair shop apprised him of the increasing motor burnouts due to voltage fluctuation problems this season. The farmers told the BRS leader that they were suffering a double blow with the frequent motor repairs and insufficient crop irrigation.

They further told Mr. Rao that many of the farmers in their villages did not get the Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa investment support for the season yet. The repair shop owner and mechanic said that the number of burnt motors coming to his shop was on the rise this season.

