Farmer writes to KTR ‘seeking nod to end life’

Youth says he was evicted from his fields by officials saying it is govt. land

A 25-year-old farmer’s letter petitioned to Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Nalgonda District Collector Prashant J Patil on Twitter, ‘seeking permission to end life’ as the subject, has grabbed attention and went viral on social media platforms.

“But Minister KTR, the Collector and district officials, those from ruling party or even the leaders from Opposition did not respond,” Choppari Srinu of Kanagal says, forwarding his two-page letter dated January 19, on Saturday.

A B. Tech graduate, Mr. Srinu, who earns his livelihood by farming, says he was evicted from his fields by officials and was told that the land belonged to the government. According to him, after selling his ancestral land in the same G. Yedavelli village after Srisailam Left Bank Canal works were initiated and lands were being acquired in 2010, the family purchased lands under survey number 354.

Officials, however, now say the said land was already acquired, the aggrieved says.

“If the land acquisition was completed, why did the Revenue department issue me patta, and in 2016 after Samagra Bhu Survey, why was I issued a digital passbook?” he points out in the letter. Mr. Srinu was recently married. His mother says officials have evicted them and the land is being utilised for setting up palle prakruti vanam.