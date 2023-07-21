Farmer turns crorepathi by selling tomatoes

July 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MEDAK

Fortune favours the brave they say and this season tomatoes turned the tide for this farmer who turned a crorepathi within a few days by selling tomatoes.

Innovative farmer B. Mahipal Reddy of Mohammadnagar village in Kowdipally mandal of Medak district was in the news for his windfall earnings in this season.

Mr. Mahipal Reddy has been cultivating various crops in some 40 acres of which 20 acres belong to him while he has leased the balance land from other farmers. Instead of following other farmers, he has been trying innovative techniques in farming. Using shade and drip systems he has developed new methods for cultivation of vegetable crops and realised that that there was good demand for his quality of vegetables in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that tomatoes were being brought from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and Kolar in Karnataka, he thought of experimenting by cultivating tomatoes in his fields.

Mr. Mahipal Reddy erected shade nets in about eight acres and cultivated tomato. He sold some 8000 boxes of tomato in the recent times and earned some ₹1.25 crore. Learning about his success several farmers are now making a beeline to Mr. Mahipal Reddy’s farm to learn his farming techniques.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.