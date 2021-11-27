Farmer sets paddy afire at Dubbak

HYDERABAD

27 November 2021 23:00 IST

‘My produce was brought here a month ago’

A farmer who was agitated that his paddy was not being purchased set the stock on fire at a procurement centre in Dubbak on Saturday.

According to sources, Ramulu, a farmer belonging to Dubbak, brought his produce about one month ago. He alleged that in the name of moisture his cotton produce was not being bought by officials and for the past several days he had been waiting for paddy purchase by officials. He said that he was not given even gunny bags.

"I brought the paddy more than one month ago and there was no response from officials. What should I do other than this to register my protest," asked the farmer.

