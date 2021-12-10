Farmer ends life in Telangana’s Medak district

HYDERABAD:

The deceased had reportedly written a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

K. Ravikumar (45), a farmer ended his life late last night.

The incident took place at Boguda Bhupathipur village in Haveli Ghanpur Mandal of Medak district on Thursday night. Police reportedly seized a letter written by Ravikumar to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the letter, the deceased had reportedly stated that he was unable to get remunerative price for fine variety paddy and though his son has completed engineering, he could not get a job. Similarly, his father crossed 60 years, but could not get the pensions.

Palavelli, Circle Inspector, Medak (Rural) reached the spot, for further investigation.

Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: (+91)4066202000.