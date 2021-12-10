Farmer kills self in Telangana’s Medak district

The deceased had reportedly written a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

K. Ravikumar (45), a farmer kills self late last night.

The incident took place at Boguda Bhupathipur village in Haveli Ghanpur Mandal of Medak district on Thursday night. Police reportedly seized a letter written by Ravikumar to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the letter, the deceased had reportedly stated that he was unable to get remunerative price for fine variety paddy and his son has completed engineering and could not get a job. Similarly, his father though crossed 60 years, could not get the pensions. Other details of the letter were not yet known.

Palavelli, Circle Inspector, Medak (Rural) reached the spot, for further investigation.

Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: (+91)4066202000.