As part of the steps being taken to encourage farmers to return home and to agriculture a short film ‘Rythe Raju’ (farmer is the king) is being produced by the Agriculture Department.

Launching of the shooting of the short film “Rythe Raju” on the campus Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the Government wanted to dispel the negative image of agriculture not being profitable.

The Government is taking all steps to encourage reverse migration to bring back people who left the villages in search of livelihood by taking up measures to make agriculture a remunerative vocation, the Minister added.

The film, being directed by Allani Sridhar, aims at creating awareness among the farming community about the programmes being taken up by the government.

Screening in villages

The Minister inaugurated the film shooting in the presence of Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V. Prakash, Vice Chancellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao, Registrar Ravinder Reddy, Research Director D. Raji Reddy and others. The film would be screened in villages with the help of “video on wheels” to create awareness among the farming community.

The Minister said that the government would also take up and encourage rainwater conservation to recharge borewells and also the benefits of organic farming, soil tests, crop insurance scheme, farm mechanisation and others. Actor Suman would play the lead role in the film and Shashi Preetham is music and video director.