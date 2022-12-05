Farmer ends life on cell tower in Kamareddy

December 05, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A young farmer, who was allegedly peeved that his co-villagers did not compensate him for the village tank water flowing through his piece of land, ended his life on top of a cell tower at Mengaram village of Kamareddy district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putta Anjaneyulu, 38, was persuaded by the police and the revenue officials over mobile phone, but was not convinced. He ended his life even as his family — wife and two daughters, aged four and six — cried out. The act was recorded on mobile phones by onlookers and later circulated on social media platforms.

The incident at Mengaram village in Lingampet mandal of Kamareddy district, about 125 kms from the State capital, took place around 2 p.m. “The man was in a drunken condition. He even told some villagers in the morning that he would jump in front of a truck and die,” the Lingampet police said.

According to the police, Anjaneyulu owns a piece of land near Mengaram village tank. Several farmers benefit from this water source for their irrigation needs, but it should pass through the patch of land owned by Anjaneyulu.

In the past, to compensate the loss, villagers paid him ₹ 2,000 during the season. This year, however, the payment was pending. The young farmer owns a relatively bigger land at a different place in the same village.

Lingampet police also said that the victim had climbed an electrical power transformer in the village some time ago to protest the same. He was allegedly addicted to alcohol.

The victim’s body was retrieved from the top and sent for post-mortem at Yellareddy town.

The Lingampet police, as per procedure, booked the case for further enquiry under Cr. PC S. 174.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT