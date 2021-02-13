Telangana

Farmer ends life at his field in Vikarabad

A 49-year-old farmer was found dead at his agricultural field in Hankya Naik tanda in Basheerabad mandal of Vikarabad district on Saturday.

Basheerabad police said Rathod Gopal died after consuming pesticide as his crops got damaged due to excess rainfall this year. He is survived by wife Shanti Bai and three sons.

In his 12-acre agricultural field, Gopal cultivated cotton in five acres, paddy in four acres and pulses in three acres. He also borrowed ₹ 3 lakh loan from State Bank of India Basheerabad for investment on the crop in mid 2020. “Due to crop damage he was pushed into losses and could not repay the loan on time; as a result he got upset and resorted to the extreme step,” police said.

Gopal was rushed to a nearby hospital by the farmers of the adjoining field who noticed him in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead.

