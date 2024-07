Farmer death sends shockwaves in Telangana’s Khammam district

Blaming some villagers for ‘destroying’ his three-acre agricultural land, an aggrieved farmer allegedly ended his life near Khammam on Monday evening. A video shot by him minutes before resorting to the ‘extreme step’ sent shockwaves across the district.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Bojedla Prabhakar, a farmer of Proddutur village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district.

In the heartrending video that went viral on social media, he was heard blaming five villagers for damaging his three-acre farmland by using tractor-dozers. He lamented that he had approached the Tahsildar concerned for redressal of his grievance, but to no avail.

“My efforts to bring the matter to the notice of the district authorities at the weekly grievance redressal meeting did not materialise,” he deplored. A visibly upset Prabhakar, in an emotionally charged voice, said “I cast my vote for the Congress party in the hope of a pro-farmer regime. Now I am left with no option but to take the extreme step.”

Meanwhile, the Chintakani police have registered a case and are investigating.

Those in distress can call Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001

