GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer death sends shockwaves in Telangana’s Khammam district

Published - July 02, 2024 03:05 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Blaming some villagers for ‘destroying’ his three-acre agricultural land, an aggrieved farmer allegedly ended his life near Khammam on Monday evening. A video shot by him minutes before resorting to the ‘extreme step’ sent shockwaves across the district.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Bojedla Prabhakar, a farmer of Proddutur village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district.

In the heartrending video that went viral on social media, he was heard blaming five villagers for damaging his three-acre farmland by using tractor-dozers. He lamented that he had approached the Tahsildar concerned for redressal of his grievance, but to no avail.

“My efforts to bring the matter to the notice of the district authorities at the weekly grievance redressal meeting did not materialise,” he deplored. A visibly upset Prabhakar, in an emotionally charged voice, said “I cast my vote for the Congress party in the hope of a pro-farmer regime. Now I am left with no option but to take the extreme step.”

Meanwhile, the Chintakani police have registered a case and are investigating.

Those in distress can call Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.